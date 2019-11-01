Kogi: APC Campaign Team Slams PDP Over Allegations Against INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has berated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over what it described as the opposition party’s penchant for peddling falsehood

The Bello/Onoja campaign train said PDP’s allegation that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC were planning to manipulate the November 16 governorship poll in the state is a confirmation of its earlier position that the opposition party was only interested in creating confusion ahead of the election.

In a statement by its spokesman and director general of media and publicity to Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, the APC campaign council drew the attention of Nigerians to what it described as “the chain of spurious allegations against the All Progressives Congress and the Government of Kogi State by the sinking People’s Democratic Party ahead of the Kogi State Governorship election”.

Fanwo said the allegations contained in the press statement issued and signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, is “not only false and laughable but represent their sense of hopelessness in an election that is only two weeks away”.

He continued: “The brazen audacity of the opposition party to peddle falsehood has been further aggravated by their complete loss of grip on the people. The ghost of their failed primary election, which is a subject of litigation in a competent court of jurisdiction has sent panic down the spines of the “Dubai Strategists” of the PDP who are now sweating to blame their self-inflicted woes on the All Progressives Congress”, he added.

The campaign spokesman further counselled PDP to deal with the blood on their hands, referring to the opposition party’s governorship primary, which he said became “bloody as a result of the desperation of some people to win the ticket at all cost”.

Hitting at the PDP governorship candidate, Fanwo said, “Musa Wada is carrying a dry wood with ants and should face the consequences of His actions rather than blame everyone else for his problems. The All Progressives Congress is campaigning hard to win the November 16 polls. We do not believe in manipulation which is a known tradition of the PDP.

“It is the belief of the APC Campaign Council that INEC will organize a free, fair and credible election. We also have no reason to doubt the credibility of the security agencies to act fairly in protecting the sanctity of the ballot boxes.

“PDP should concentrate on marketing its candidate and stop looking for who to blame for its inevitable humiliation at the poll by the people of Kogi State who were pauperized by the obnoxious and anti-people policies and kleptocracy of their past Governors. Our strength is the Governor, who has performed excellently to the admiration of the people. The people have confidence in their Governor to continue to impact their lives positively.

“The people of Kogi State have decided to stand firmly on the podium of rewarding excellence and development by re-electing the Governor to consolidate on his sterling achievements in his first term.

“We urge our supporters to remain tenacious on issue-based campaign and ignore the shenanigans of the drowning PDP who are looking for straws to hold. GYB will continue to serve you”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

