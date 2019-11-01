Kogi: PDP Alleges Plot To Tamper With Gov’ship Primary Report

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday alleged plots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to alter INEC’s monitoring report on its governorship primary in Kogi State and tamper with its record of submission of candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

The PDP also alleged that intelligence available to the PDP indicates that over 30 Kogi leaders have been listed for arrest by the APC so as to put them out of circulation and pave way for the manipulation of the election process against the people.

The party listed the leaders in the state to include; Alex Kadri, Mohammed Tettes, Ikani Okolo, Isaac Alf, Omebije Emmanuel, Abubakar Rajab, Emmanuel Egwu, Musa Johnson, Positive Ihiabe, Mohammed Alfa, Sule Iyaji, Salihu Atawodi, Goodman Akwu, Kabiru Ankpa, Joseph Erico, Kabiru Haruna, D.G. Mohammed, John Odawu, Attai Aidoko.

Others are Nicholas Ugbene, Adoji Victor, Makama, Pele, Linus Enche, Haliru Ali, Sani Hook, Isah Ameh, Sanni Idako Philip, Okai Austin, Shugaba Sunday, Umoru Mohammed, Agada Captain among others.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a press conference yesterday in Abuja, alleged that known INEC officers and certain APC leaders plan to alter the commission’s Monitoring Report and delist the PDP candidate in a bid to make Governor Yahaya Bello a sole candidate and deny the people of Kogi State their desire to vote in Engr. Musa Wada as their next governor.

Ologbondiyan said, “Of course, this plot is dead on arrival, as our candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, remains duly nominated through the statutory processes of our primary, which was well covered in the Monitoring Report released by INEC. The PDP cautions that any attempt to tamper with his candidature will trigger the wrath of the people.

“The PDP is however aware of every stage in this conspiracy against Kogi State as well as the actors involved. Already, our party is working with the people of Kogi state to stop them on their trail.

“The PDP is fully aware of the details of the meeting between the INEC officials and the APC stalwarts on Sunday, October 20 and Monday, October 21, 2019 at the INEC office in Lokoja, on how to alter INEC’s position in its earlier released Monitoring Report, which confirmed the validity and transparency of our governorship election primary.

“Our party has full details of how the APC leaders came to the meeting, which held at about 2pm, in a black Toyota Prado SUV with covered plate number; how the INEC officials arrived 10 minutes later in a Kia SUV as well as the pecuniary transactions that followed.”

“Information available to our party shows that an INEC P.R.O and a Legal official of the commission were also in the meeting where they plotted how to ensure the alteration of the INEC’s Monitoring Report on our Kogi primary before 1st November 2019.

“The PDP has been further made aware of how the conspirators have recruited 205 APC loyalists, who are being trained at Muslim Community School, Lokoja to impersonate NYSC members as Polling and Electoral Officers in designated areas to enable the APC and INEC manipulate the process in such areas,” he said.

Ologbondiyan further alleged that over 30 Kogi leaders have been listed for arrest by the APC so as to put them out of circulation and pave way for manipulations against the people.

He said, “Our party cautions the APC and their compromised security agents to steer clear of our leaders and members during this election. This is because any unwarranted attempt on their freedom and safety will be firmly resisted.

“Let it be known to the APC and security agencies that the people of Kogi, standing with the PDP are ready for this election and that harm to one is harm to all.

“The PDP therefore calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and Governor Bello responsible should any harm befall any of our leaders or should any one of them suddenly become a victim of unexplained accident, accidental discharge or sudden disappearance.

“The Kogi people are determined for a new leadership; their choice is already known and nothing can make them surrender their will to any body, no matter what,” Ologbondiyan said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

