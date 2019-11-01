NEWS
Kwara Assembly Confirms 16 As Commissioners
Kwara State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of 16 commissioner- nominees sent to it in three batches by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
The speaker of the House, Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu announced this at yesterday’s plenary upon the completion of the screening of the nominees which spanned three days.
The screening exercise commenced on Tuesday with the screening of six nominees; another set of six nominees was screened on Tuesday while the remainders had their turn yesterday.
Nine of the 16 nominees confirmed as members of the state’s cabinet are women.
Those confirmed as commissioners include; Barr. Ayinla Jawondo Salman (Asa); Engr. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu(Moro); Arc. Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Kaiama); Harriet Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimejin( Ifelodun); Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu (Ilorin South); Dr. Raji Rasaq (Ekiti); Alhaji Muritala Olarewaju (Oyun); and Aremu Abosede Deborah (Irepodun).
Others are Aisha Ahman- Patigi (Patigi); Oyeyemi Olasunbo Florence (Oke-Ero); Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi (Baruten); Ahmed Fatima Bisola (Ilorin West); Oyedun Juliana Funke (Isin); Agbaje Wahab Femi (Offa); Joanna Nnazua Kolo (Edu); and Arinola Fatima Lawal (Ilorin East).
The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to immediately forward the confirmation of the commissioner nominees to Governor AbdulRazaq.
