NEWS
Lekoil Pays $7.5m Licence Extension Fee To FG
Lekoil Ltd, has disclosed the payment of license extension fee for OPL 310 block, as mandated by the Federal Government and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in September.
The West-Africa focused oil and gas exploration and development company said the payment of USD7.5 million was funded from a mix of existing financial resources and debt facilities.
Lekoil also said it has paid to its partner on the block, Optimum Petroleum Development Co, USD3.0 million of outstanding G&A arrears in full and USD1.0 million of the USD5.0 million operator’s fee, as was announced in August.
The remaining balance of USD4.0 million is now due by February 2, which is expected to be funded from a combination of existing financial resources and a potential funding partner, Lekoil said.
Chief Executive Officer Lekan Akinyanmi said: “We continue to expect to unlock significant value in this asset for all stakeholders involved, who we than for their patience and support.”
MOST READ
MOST POPULAR
