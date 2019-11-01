ENTERTAINMENT
Linda Ikeji Arrives Ghana For 2019 Bloggers Summit
Nigerian renowned blogger, Linda Ikeji has arrived in Ghana ahead of her speaking schedule at the Ghana Bloggers Summit organised by Avance Media.
As one of the most successful blogger, she is expected to share her blogging story and mentor upcoming bloggers who would like to build and maintain a successful career in the field.
She is also expected to interact with students in University of Ghana and Wisconsin International University College on a special university tour.
At the summit, she is also expected to launch her LI TV application, which is a subscription based platform developed to promote made in Africa movies.
Other influential bloggers and journalists scheduled to speak at the event include: Jenny Chisom [Login Bloggers Africa], Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer], Jemila Abdulai [Circumspecte.com], David Mawuli [Pulse.com.gh], Kwame A.A. Opoku, Samuel Ato Afful [Senior Lecturer, AUCC], Patrice Amegashie [TV Africa], Papaga Seckloawu Bless [celebritiesbuzz.com.gh], Ismail Akwei (International Journalist), Fiifi Adinkra [GhanaNdwom.com], George Britton [georgebritton.com], Simon W. Alangde, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, Jonathan Nii Laryea, Fiifi Anaman [Sports Journalist], Evans Antwi-Gyamera [ashesgyamera.com], Thomas Freeman Yeboah [Pulse.com.gh], Elorm Beenie [beeniewords.com], Keni Kodjo [Kenikodjo.com], Angela Akua Asante [sports blogger], Justica Anima [justicaanima.com], Mawuko Afadzinu [Head of Marketing, Stanbic Bank Ghana], Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel [ghkasa.com], Adeyemi Adebayo (YemmeYbaba) [Ytainment.com], Pep Junia [enewsgh.com], Toni Kusi [ghpage.com], Gad Ocran [Head of Social Media, Multimedia Group], Kofi Cephas [ghgossip.com] and Tony Asankomah, [ghmoviefreak.com].
The summit will also feature presentations from Google Digital Skills for Africa program, unveiling of the LI TV App and the announcement of the winner of the 2019 Blog4SDGs competition which was created to give opportunity to young people to create blogs to promote the UN SDGs.
The summit is being hosted by Avance Media.
