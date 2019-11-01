Low Investment, Major Problem Plaguing Power Industry – NEMSA

The Managing director/ chief executive officer of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Engr. Peter Ewesor has disclosed that low investment by private owners of power infrastructure and inadequate liquidity in the electric market are part of the major problems plaguing the power industry.

This is even as he linked the problems to lack of adherence to rules and regulations, poor designs and inadequate specification, high incidents of electrocutions as well as falsified equipment capacities especially in transformers, switch gears and isolators.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday at the 5th Engr. Otis Oliver Anyaeji’s annual distinguished lecture, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Maitama branch, with the theme, “Electrical Safety: Contemporary Issues, Challenges & way Forward in the Power Industry and other Sectors”.

Ewesor pointed out that encroachment of right of way of power lines by the general public like traders, buildings and makeshift churches, likewise the non-provision of earthed cradle guards under high tension lines at major road, river and all railway crossings, were the causes of electrical accidents, fire and electrocution.

Also speaking, the president of NSE, Engr. Adekunle Mokuolu recalled that in 2017, that the Nigerian Infrastructure report card rated the country’s electric power infrastructure F2 (1.36), down from E3 (2.16) in 2015, since the reliability of the existing power infrastructure was in doubt.

He enjoined engineers to introduce discourse around the delivery of electricity as part of its contribution towards assisting the federal government to guarantee sustainable power supply in the country.

On his part, the celebrant who was the immediate past president of NSE, Engr Otis however cautioned Nigerians and professional bodies against the use of substandard electrical materials, which he linked to frequent electrocutions.

He harped on the need for relevant authorities to investigate incidences of electrical accidents, saying that the power sector could revamp Nigeria’s economy, with massive investment from the private sector.

Also, the chairman of NSE, Maitama branch, Engr. Marcus Dye, disclosed that electricity is a product of multidisciplinary engineering and sciences, describing it as an index for national and global development.

He stated that the global economic value for electricity runs into trillions of dollars, adding that though useful in the private and public places, that its fatally dangerous.

