CRIME
Man, 52, Remanded In Prison Over Rape, Incest
An Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of one Davies Noel, over the alleged offence of incest and rape.
The accused who is a resident of Peace Avenue in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, was said to have defiled his 12-year-old daughter.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdullamid Lawal, gave the order when the case up at the court in Friday.
Police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo told the court that the accused committed the offences between the year 2018 and Oct. 2019 at the aforementioned address.
Davies however pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and incest preferred against him.
The 12-year-old victim, according to the prosecutor, confided in an outsider at school to whom he narrated the story who subsequently reported the incident to the police.
He noted that the accused confessed to the crime and the medical report conducted on the victim showed that her hymen has been severed.
The offence, the police prosecutor, contravened Sections 214 of the Criminal Code Law of Ekiti State 2012.
The case was adjourned till November, 11 for further hearing.
