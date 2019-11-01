Memories, Culture And Identity Examined In Schommers’ Exhibition

African women’s natural hair embodies their culture and identity. Throughout the discuss on African hair, focus has never gone beyond colonialism, western perception and representation of black hair.

In ‘The Way We Mask,’ Nigerian-German, Ngozi Schommers, takes the discuss of natural hair as a symbol of identity and culture beyond western perception and the continent’s colonial history to pre-colonial times using memories and internet as reference sources.

Curate by Wura-Natasha Ogunji, the exhibition, Schommers’ second solo, features large scale works rendered with perforated paper, confetti, sequins, watercolour, acrylic and fiber, in addition to an installation piece comprising 58 drawings.

In creating works for the exhibition, the artist sourced materials examining pre-colonial archives and images of Agbogho Mmuo (maiden spirit mask), and from her Igbo ethnic background, whipping through photographs of mother and childhood.

From studying her mother’s old photos, she discerned striking similarities from the past and the present and its influence in ‘the makings of a daughter-yet-to-be-born.’

Born in 1974 in Enugu State, Nigeria, Schommers lives and works in Bremen Germany and Takoradi, Ghana. Her work incorporates her experience from both continents and often focuses on issues of identity, equality, memory, culture, migration and colonialism. The experience is expanded via comparative references of the past and present from the female perspective.

Before her first solo exhibition ‘We Are Not Welcome Here’ (2016), she has participated in group exhibitions since 2013, including ‘The Blindspot Exhibition’ at Kunsthalle Bremen Germany, at Staedtisch Gallery, Bremen, and Ystad Kontsmuseum in Ystad, Sweden.

She is a recipient of the Arthouse Foundation, Lagos Artist-in-Residence programme in 2018. Her work, ‘Igwe bu Enyi’ (There Is Strength In Numbers) examines motherhood, infertility, choices women make around family planning.

‘The Way We Mask’ opens from tomorrow and will last till November 14, at the National Gallery of Arts, Lagos.

