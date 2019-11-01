Military And The Quest For Self-reliance In Hardware Production

In response to federal government’s move to promote local content and its goal to promote investment in the defence sector, the Nigerian Armed Forces have backed this intent with action by rising to the challenge to boost manufacturing and to create a domestic defence industrial base, thereby resulting in higher self-reliance, TARKAA DAVID writes in this report.

Nigeria being a British colony has its military tradition borrowed from Britain and the military world over are known for championing innovations and technological advancement. Interestingly, th Nigerian Armed forces are not left out as they are also pushing towards self-reliance in military hardware.

As technology continues to evolve, so is the sophistication of military wares which are used by nations to prosecute wars, Nigeria has been in war against insurgency which is alleged to have international sponsorship for the past 10 years. This is no doubt as a result of frustration encountered while trying to acquire weapons to prosecute the ongoing war against insurgency.

Sadly, Nigeria being a developing nation has no credit for producing 21st-century wares needed to prosecute wars, but following the local content policy of the federal government, the Nigerian Army recently launched its first indigenous Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle designed and built by Command Engineering Depot in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

Some of the acquired wares cannot yield the desired effect since they were not manufactured in anticipation of our climate.

The machine named ‘EZUGWU MRAP’ is designed to carry 12 crew members which comprise of the commander, driver, two gunners, and eight soldiers.

Capt Abdulrasheed Ahmed for the Coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media said

the 4×4 Armoured Vehicle is designed to carry out transportation in smooth and rough terrain.

He added that the vehicle has the capability to assault with a high volume of fire.

According to him, “The primary armament includes a 12.7 mm Anti-Aircraft Gun and a 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun. It is good for counter-terrorism, maintenance of stability and also a perfect vehicle for urban warfare.

“The vehicle is characterized by good protection performance, strong cross-country capability, high reliability, easy maintenance, and can operate in the severe cold as well as sweltering desert areas.”

Consequently, it is imperative to note that the Local Content Act defines local content as “the quantum of composite value added to or created in Nigeria through utilization of Nigerian resources and services resulting in the development of indigenous capability without compromising quality, health, safety, and environmental standards”.

This informs the decision behind the recent venture by the military to produce military equipment in collaboration with indigenous firms.

The Nigerian Army had recently inducted and operationalised four newly acquired Mine Resistant Anti Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs) produced localy in partnership with indigenous firms in the North East theatre of operation to enhance fire power and protection of troops fighting Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists.

The vehicles were designed and produced in Nigeria by the Nigerian Army in partnership with Proforce Nigeria Limited, – an indigenous Armour Vehicle Manufacturing Company based in Ode-Remo in Ogun State.

The firm had delivered the first ever Nigerian Army – Proforce locally manufactured MRAPs, four of which were inaugurated on August 1, 2019 by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army) Maj Gen EO Udoh speaking at the event said the induction of the MRAPs would boost the operational capability and protection of the troops to decisively prosecute the ongoing counter insurgency operations.

The minister Ministry of Science and Technology Ogbonaya Onu while speaking at the Nigerian Army exhibition at the Abuja 2019 International Trade Fair pledged the readiness of the federal government to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in the production of military wares in order to attain self-reliance.

Some of the equipment produced by the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Command Engineering Depot in-display included Ezugwu MRAP, light tactical APC, infantry patrol vehicle, Ijodo tractor, 10KVA fuelless generator, mobile drilling machine, mine roller, and others.

He noted that the country has over time relied on other countries for the procurement of basic military wares which has not been easy.

“I am very happy to be here this evening to join the Nigerian Army to celebrate excellence. I’m overwhelmed by what I’ve seen.

“What I have seen today gives me hope in the future of our great nation. We have depended on other countries to meet our basic needs, we can no longer do so, Nigeria is destined to be a great nation and President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to helping lay the solid foundation for the greatness of our nation and one way we can achieve this is to attain self reliance and one area that self-reliance is critical is national security.

“When the insurgency was at its peak and we needed to buy weapons for our AFN we saw the problems we had to pass thru, I’m very happy that the NA is making this very important contribution using research and development. We can only improve

“I want to assure you that the federal ministry of science and technology will cooperate and collaborate with you and give you support in all areas necessary areas to advance this research”

“We are so proud of our men and women in uniform, you have done us proud and we know u have given everything, though all of us are in nation-building but, you have go a step ahead to sacrifice your life for the good of our nation,” he said

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while presenting the machines noted that all were fabricated locally without technical support from any foreign partner.

Buratai stated before now most defence equipment were imported exerting great pressure on the nation’s foreign reserve hence the need to sustain funding for research and development.

To ensure sustenance, the COAS said plans were underway to establish “smart factory” at Command Engineering Depot in addition to various collaborations with various universities for defence logistics productions.

