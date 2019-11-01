Connect with us
BUSINESS

More Foreign Investments Expected In PMB’s 2nd Tenure – Minister

Published

2 days ago

on

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite has stated that more foreign investments in the Nigerian economy is expected in President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB’s) second tenure.

Adegbite in a statement issued by his special  assistance on Media, Adedeji Adeyemi, said “President Buhari’s second tenure is poised to improve the welfare of Nigerians due to the reforms embarked upon in the first tenure.

“With this we expect that more foreign investment would flow into the economy and ultimately create more opportunities and jobs.’

The Minister who urged Nigerians to be happy and hopeful, said the President  has done a lot to improve the economy, while waging  war against corruption.

He lauded the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld the September 11 Judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba- led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the polls.

‘‘I am very delighted with the decision of the Supreme Court that upheld the will of the people. The electorate voted massively for President due to the good works he did in his first tenure.

“For instance, Nigeria moved up 15 places in the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index,” he said.

