MTN Plans 100,000 MOMO Agents Ahead PSB Licence

MTN Nigeria Plc said it is hopeful of building a network of 100,000 agents before the end of the year across the country for its mobile money (MOMO) operation following the launch of its super-agent services in the country.

Chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said MTN is excited about progress with its digital services following the completion of value-added service (VAS) optimisation and are focused on sustaining the quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth it has seen.

“Having launched our super-agent services, our goal is to build a network of 100,000 agents by year-end. Super-Agent has always been a part of our MoMo business plan and obtaining the licence shows we are on track with our plans,” he said.

Moolman added that MTN will continue to engage with the CBN regarding obtaining a Payment Service Bank licence, as it is fully harnessing opportunities that the Super-Agent licence brings.

“In the remaining quarter of the year, we will continue to prioritise the expansion of our 4G network coverage and drive active data subscriber growth. We expect voice and data revenue to continue to grow on the back of subscriber growth and increasing demand for data services,” he said.

The MTN Nigeria boss stated further that Nigeria’s largest mobile operator, is currently exploring financing options, including the issuance of commercial paper as part of its debt strategy to diversify funding sources and optimise overall funding costs.

On the disputed USSD end-user billing banking channel, he said “Our extensive engagements with banks over implementation of end user billing for USSD-based banking services reflects our determination to find a solution that is affordable for the consumer and drives maximum uptake and use of financial services.

