Music Maestro Jeje Set To Release ‘Dark Horse’

A contemporary highlife musician, Jeje Rhythms says all arrangements are on top gear to release his debut album, titled Dark Horse.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, Jeje said the decision to release the album after many years followed demands from fans and friends all over the country.

According to Jeje, the album will be available on or before 1st December, 2019.

The artiste who is also a seasoned Journalist explained the nine track album was delayed till this year in order to perfect the musical projects.

Jeje said “Honestly we ought to have released the album long time ago but you know, the need to give my audience the best of contemporary highlife music delayed the project.

The album comprises nine tracks including some of the popular tracks I have released for the media alone.

Radio and TV stations as well as broadcasters have really helped me so much in recent years and people have begun to see my consistence in dishing out good and melodious songs.

And after so much demands and calls from fans, friends and family on when am i going release it, I decided to let 2019 be the year…a great year.

These people I have earlier mentioned deserve the best and that’s where we going and will give them.

The album talks about Violence against Women, Love and its Agonies, Fun, Unfulfilled Promises as well as Pride and so many more.”

Jeje said he chose the titled Dark Horse, because of his Background.

“The title sounds like a Nollywood movie but it is not. It is actually an idiom which means someone who comes out with surprises. You cannot trace music to any of my immediate family. In fact to the extended ones but I don’t know why God gave me this talent with very great team and good Lyrics.

‘’The society is not getting better based on happenings around us. But as someone who has the ability to make an impact through music , much is expected of us as part of our responsibilities.

‘’Many tracks will be dropping even after the release of my first album and I can Promise that by God’s grace, my audience will not be disappointed.”

