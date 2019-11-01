Nigeria Can’t Meet Target On Water, Sanitation – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that though Nigeria has recorded some successes since the launch of the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme in 2016, the rate with which the successes are realised will not enable the country to meet it’s 2030 target.

UNICEF Nigeria representative, Ms. Pernille Ironside, stated this at a forum on sanitation by the private sector, held in Abuja.

To achieve the target of Universal Basic Sanitation, Nigeria is expected to add 2million toilets per year between 2019 and 2025. However, its current delivery of improved toilets is approximately 160,000 per year.

Finding from the 2018 WASH national Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) survey revealed that 24 per cent of Nigeria’s population practice open defecation.

Ms. Ironside therefore called for accelerate progress towards the SDGs, adding that new innovative approaches are required at a scale that will reach far more Nigerians than ever before.

According to her, studies have revealed that every $1 invested in the water and sanitation sector results in economic benefit ranging from $3 to $34.

The gains, she said come as a result of savings in healthcare costs, increased productivity, and entrepreneurial opportunities for the sanitation market.

She however hailed the move by the private sector to co-create solutions for the different challenges facing the WASH sector in the country, saying it seems to be the right moment to come together in an effort to co-create solutions to tackle the challenges at hand that are affecting the health and well-being of Nigerians and impeding economic growth.

“Engaging the private sector is one big step towards exploring hidden local resources to address local challenges and create local solutions,” she stated.

The minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adam, in his keynote address, reiterated the ministry’s commitment towards improved co-ordination, partnership and implementation of (WASH) programmes expected to address the water, sanitation and hygiene inadequacies in the country.

