SPORTS
Nigeria Joins 187 Nations To Endorse Paris Convention Against Doping
Nigeria has joined 187 other nations to endorsed the Paris Convention Against Doping, in a move that underscores a common resolved to deem illegal drug use in sports unacceptable.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who led Nigeria’s delegation to Paris, France for the Seventh Session of the Anti-Doping Convention in Sports, disclosed Nigeria’s assent to the document in a tweet from his official Twitter Handle on the last day of the Convention.
Mr. Sunday Dare wrote, “Paris Convention Against Doping: 188 States have endorsed it including Nigeria. The World Anti -Doping code is the second most successful Convention in UNESCO’s history. Doping in sports is unacceptable and Nigeria joins the world for zero doping.”
The Convention, which is held every two years at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris by the Conference of Parties, has the overall responsibility for the implementation of the Anti-doping Convention in Sports, and has as part of its objectives, the monitoring of compliance with the Convention.
In furtherance to the objectives of the Convention, governments are required amongst other things, to provide reports outlining all the measures they have taken to comply with the provisions of the Convention which includes the development of anti-doping programmes.
