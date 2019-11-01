NNPC GED Donates N5m To OML-25 Host Communities

The group executive director, Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr Roland Ewubare, has donated the sum of N5 million for the development of Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 host communities of Kula Kingdom in Rivers State.

Presenting the cash gift to the communities, Ewubare said he was touched by the plight of the deprived and poverty-stricken people of Belema, Offoin-Ama and Ngeje communities.

He lamented that after 40 years of oil production in the area, it was indeed unacceptable that the OML-25 Host communities still lacked basic health facilities, schools and even drinking water from an unclean pond that warehouses dangerous reptiles and bacteria.

The NNPC GED, who said he was personally traumatised by the sight, said he felt compelled to offer immediate succour, hence the donation of N5 million.

He thanked the communities for remaining peaceful even in their struggle for emancipation and improved living conditions and called on other Nigerians to sympathise with the communities by also contributing to their general well being.

Responding on behalf of the OML-25 host communities, King Bourdilon Ekine Oko, thanked Ewubare for his kind gesture, for his compassion and sympathy to their plight.

Oko, who spoke through the spokesman of the OML-25 host communities, Fiala Okoye-Davies, observed that the federal government and its agencies were now demonstrating proper understanding of the plight of oil producing communities.

He pledged the communities’ continued commitment to peace and constitutional means in the struggle for a better tomorrow.

