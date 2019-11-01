NSE Fines 15 Firms For Account Filing Breaches

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) imposed a total of N135.5 million in fines on Grief Nigeria Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria and 13 others quoted companies that failed to file their financial statements as and when due in 10 months.

Others are Afromedia, Conoil, Lasaco Assurance, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Universal Insurance, Thomas Wyatt, Royal Exchange, Access Bank, R.T.Briscoe, Guinea Insurance, Niger Insurance, Interlinked Technologies and Anino International.

All the quoted companies are required to comply with some rules and regulations, including strict adherence to high disclosure standards as prescribed in Appendix 111 of the NSE Listing Rules.

NSE listing requirement mandates listed companies to submit their quarterly financial statement, not later than one month after the last day of the quarter. It also mandates companies to submit their audited annual financial statements not later than three months after the last working day of the financial year.

The sanctions for non-compliance with periodic financial disclosure obligations are clearly spelt out in the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of the Exchange.

Under the rules, a late submission attracts a fine of N100, 000 daily for the first 90 calendar days of non-compliance, another N200, 000 per day for the next 90 calendar days and a fine of N400, 000 per day thereafter until the date of submission.

The latest X-Compliance data from the NSE revealed that the 13 companies were fined a total amount of N135.5 million from January to October, 2019 due to late filings of full year, 2018 and first quarter and second quarter, 2019. The list of sanctions showed fines ranging from a low of N200,000 to as high as N41.1 million.

According to the data obtained from the Exchange, Grief Nigeria, Union Bank, Afromedia, Conoil, Lasaco Assurance, Universal Insurance, R.T.Briscoe, Guinea Insurance and Niger Insurance were fined N 800,000, N200,000, N400,000, N400,000, N1.1 million, N3.6 million, N7.5 million, N8.2 million, N8.6 million for late submission of their full year 2018 financial statements.

Meanwhile, for late failing of audited results for full year, 2019, Flourmill and Interlinked Technologies were fined NN1.2 million and N200,000 respectively.

Also, for late filing of first and second quarter 2019 financial statements the fines were: Lasaco Assurance N300, 000; Universal Insurance, N1.4 million; Thomas Wyatt, N2.2 million; Royal Exchange, N3 million; Access Bank, N700,000; R.T.Briscoe, N23.8 million; Guinea Insurance, N11 million; and Niger Insurance, N11.2 million.

Anino International has been directed to pay a cumulative fine of N41.1 million for failing to submit its audited results from 2015 to 2018 to the NSE. The Exchange, in its X-Compliance report, said that the initiative was designed to maintain market integrity and protect the investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies.

The report states that, “Companies that are listed on the Exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards, which are prescribed in Appendix 111 of the listing rules. Financial information, which is periodic disclosure and on-going material events disclosure, should be released to the Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.”

The NSE in an effort to achieve a world class capital market has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.

Chief executive officer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said recently that the Exchange will sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies’ violations to help boost the confidence in the market. The NSE stated that “late filing has the potential to adversely affect the market and their shareholders. It creates grounds for avoidable doubts regarding companies’ performances.

He said: “The Exchange is monitoring the compliance status of these companies very closely and is engaging the affected companies accordingly. We encourage investors to always check the X-Compliance Report and Released Financials on our website for full details of the compliance status of listed companies before making investment decisions.”

Capital market operators and shareholders said that late filing has the potential to adversely affect the capital market and shareholders who invested in those companies.

Managing director of HighCap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri said that stated that late filing has the potential to adversely affect the market and their shareholders, saying that stocks market is information driven. Adonri noted that violating listing rules should not be encouraged to enable investors take rightful investment decision.

While, the secretary, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Moses Igbrude, said that the issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building.

