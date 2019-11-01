Of FG, ASUU, IPPIS And Matters Arising

President Muhammadu Buhari during his October 1 Independence Day speech said any government agency not captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) by the end of October should not receive salary. No sooner had the president made the statement that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) rejected the presidential directive.

The union even went further to say that IPPIS was the biggest threat to national security, insisting it would not subscribe to the payment platform.

While presenting a document which contained 13-point grounds for rejecting the IPPIS to the Senate President, ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said the platform restricts the ability of universities to employ much needed staff at short notice.

Such staff, when recruited, may not be paid until cleared by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), thus creating avenues for corruption.

The disagreement between the Federal Government and ASUU has continued to generate mixed reactions from the public domain.

In simple English translation, we all know why ASUU is rejecting the IPPIS. It’s an open secret that most lecturers teach in like four to five other universities, all in a bid to make ends meet.

Indeed, I completely agree with the assertions by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who described the ASUU’s opposition to the compulsory migration of all Federal Government’s employees to the IPPIS as an “open endorsement of corruption.”

ASUU cannot be shouting autonomy only when it suits them. Government still funds the university system and you don’t expect them not to bother on how the universities are being run. The truth is corruption has eaten deeply into the fabrics of public institutions and the university system is not exempted. Until the universities have complete autonomy, the government will continue to determine what goes on in the ivory towers.

Invariably, ASUU is dictating to its employer, which is the Federal Government, how and what system to use to pay salaries. This is unfortunate.

I always contend that fighting corruption is an impossible task for any leader in Nigeria. Corruption goes beyond kickbacks and stealing government money. Even at the family level, parents bribe for their children to get admission, pay people to write exams for them and even the religious institution is not exempted.

However, we need to start somewhere and I wholly support the move that all government agencies must be captured under the IPPIS. This will help the government weed out ghost workers and know people earning salaries in more than one government institutions. Lecturers are the chief culprits in this multiple earning of salaries. This nonsense must stop.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

