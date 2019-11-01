Operation Atilogwu Udo Not Meant To Intimidate Ndigbo – Buratai

As the Nigerian Army commences the Operation ‘Atilogwu Udo ‘ which replaces Operation ‘Python dance 3’ in the South East region of the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has said that the operation is not targeted at intimidating Ndigbo but to curb kidnapping, armed robbery and farmers/herders clash especially as the yuletide period approaches.

General Buratai made the assurance in Enugu at a two-day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit organised for journalists, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the zone with the theme “Galvanising citizens support for Military operations in Nigeria through the Media” which held at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

It would be recalled that the proscribed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had recently claimed the exercise, which replaces the Exercise Egwu Eke was targeted at its members.

Egwu Eke (Python Dance) which held for three editions in the past witnessed clashes between the Army and IPOB members.

General Buratai, who was represented by the director, Training and Operations, Major General Enobong Udoh, said the summit was organised to enlighten journalists on the upcoming operation and the need to educate the public to go about their normal business.

He noted that the operation would be done with the support of other security agencies adding that the operation would curb the danger that associated with kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes adding that the operation would ensure crime free yuletide period in the zone.

“We are not targeting any good citizen of the zone rather we are targeting the criminals. The operation would help our brothers from the zone to come back and enjoy their yuletide period. The fear of being kidnapped would no longer be there. People will come home without fear of any kidnap or robbery attacks,” he said.

General Buratai who frowned at the rate Nigerian Army are painted in a bad light by a section of the media called on the media to always support and encourage the military to carry out their activities.

He stated that the military has a taskforce which checkmate the activities of its men along the expressways adding that military personnel on road blocks that extort money from motorists has constantly been arrested and punished.

