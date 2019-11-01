CRIME
Ortom Orders Arrest Of Stray Cows
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, directed the Livestock Guards to immediately impound some herds of cattle he sighted roaming the street for quarantine, warning that those interested in cattle business be ready to ranch or face impoundment.
The governor stressed that by provisions of the ranching law, cattle in the state would be auctioned if their owners fail to pay the requisite fines after seven days. Governor Ortom said the law does not accord preferences to any individual or group, whether they are Benue indigenes or not.
He stated that herders who refuse to keep their livestock in ranches would be prosecuted in accordance with provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.
The governor however called on Benue people to volunteer information regarding open grazing of animals to Livestock Guards since officers and men of the agency would not be everywhere.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products