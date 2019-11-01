Ortom Orders Arrest Of Stray Cows

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, directed the Livestock Guards to immediately impound some herds of cattle he sighted roaming the street for quarantine, warning that those interested in cattle business be ready to ranch or face impoundment.

The governor stressed that by provisions of the ranching law, cattle in the state would be auctioned if their owners fail to pay the requisite fines after seven days. Governor Ortom said the law does not accord preferences to any individual or group, whether they are Benue indigenes or not.

He stated that herders who refuse to keep their livestock in ranches would be prosecuted in accordance with provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017.

The governor however called on Benue people to volunteer information regarding open grazing of animals to Livestock Guards since officers and men of the agency would not be everywhere.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

