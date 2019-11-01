Petitioner Threatens Legal Action Against CCB Over Bayelsa PDP’s Guber Candidate

The Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (BCGGA) has threatened to drag the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to court over the delay to commence action on the petition against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16, in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, for alleged non-declaration of assets.

Diri has on several occasions failed to appear before the CCB over the allegation that he didnt declare his assets whilst he held sway as the chief of staff to the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Coalition had on September 17, 2019 petition the Code of Conduct Bureau over Senator Diri’s alleged refusal or/and neglect to declare his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau as a public officer.

Reacting to the development the petitioner executive director of the BCGGA, Joseph Amberkedrimo, stated that “we have briefed our lawyers as a matter of urgency to drag the Bureau to court to compel it if within five days the Bureau fails to carry out its constitutional mandate.”

While charging the Bureau to be swift in addressing their petition, he said “the subject does not enjoy constitutional immunity. We pray for an accelerated disposal of the matter in the interest of justice, the Bayelsa people and the entire Nigeria.”

Amberkedrimo pointed out that “during the dependency of the petition, I stumbled on further information regarding the personal particulars he submitted to INEC which I observed to be altered or tampered with and I submitted same to the Bureau as a patriotic and responsible citizen. Also therein he posited to file under oath that he was a Deputy Chief of Staff between 2012-2013.

“It is also a fact that the declaration contained in his assets declaration he submitted as a sitting Senator is not a true reflection of his assets as he concealed some bank accounts which is contained in my statement which he failed to include is his assets form as a Senator. To my knowledge he submitted that he will not honour your invitation until after the elections because he happened to be a governorship candidate in the Bayelsa State Governorship elections” he added.

Amberkedrimo declared that “to the best of my knowledge a citizen whether a candidate or not must answer to the law except he or she is covered by constitutional immunity which the subject, Senator Douye Diri is not. I stand to be corrected if I am wrong,” he said.

