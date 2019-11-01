NEWS
PMB Mourns Former Lagos Gov, Mobolaji Johnson
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to government and people of Lagos State over the death of Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson (rtd), 83, who was the first military governor of Lagos State.
The president in a statement by his special adviser Media, Femi Adesina condoles with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting out as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.
As the first governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, President Buhari affirmed that Brigadier-General Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.
The President noted that the late Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building durable health system would always be remembered.
President Buhari prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, while calling on all leaders of the state and citizens to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed by Brigadier-General Johnson.
