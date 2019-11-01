CRIME
Police Rescue 15 Inmates Chained In Lagos Prayer House
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command yesterday said they have rescued fifteen inmates chained in a prayer house being used as detention camp.
The police in a statement signed by the command spokesman, Bala Elkana , Deputy Superintendent of Police said they acted on information from a reliable source to rescue the inmates.
According to him, “A team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe stormed a prayer House used as detention camp at No 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, where the Prophet, Sunday Joseph Ojo ‘m’ 58years old and 10 others were arrested.
“Fifteen persons who were chained on the legs, were rescued. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp. The victims are between ages 19 and 50, males and females. Some of them where brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.
“The Prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986. That he chained them in order to prevent escape.’’
He said investigation is ongoing, adding that the police are working closely with other agencies of government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.
