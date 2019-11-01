Preach Celibacy, Preventive Method To The Girl Child – Ugbah

Irene Ugbah is a gender advocate and the founder of Cresville Development Foundation. She believes that the girl child needs more attention than women. In this interview with JOY YESUFU, she advises parents to preach both celibacy and preventive methods to their daughters.

During the International Girl Day, (IGD) you did a program for teenage girls where you gave them pads and other things. What inspired that?

I run and NGO called Crestville Development Foundation. It is a gender based NGO that specifically targets the girl child and women empowerment. Basically for me, as a girl child at some point my education was truncated. Having grown up doing all that I do, I ask myself if I didn’t get the education that am using right now, where would I have been. That kind of inspired me to take up the social course on girl child and advocate for them to have a better education. So during the annual IGD which is usually October 11, I organise major events for the girls not withstanding, other months in the year, we do mentoring activities for them but on IDG days, we hold major event for them where we bring speakers to talk to them and we do different things.

How Did Your IGD Program Go?

It was a huge success. This year, I moved it to umuahia which is my state capital. I have been doing it here in Abuja. We had over 350 girls in attendance from different secondary schools. At some point, I had to ask the girls how many of you have ever attended this kind of program and in a hall of 350 girls, not even one. It was a huge shock to me. What we take for granted in the big cities are luxuries outside the big cities. These girls were so excited and it was palpable. And then the speakers were great. We dealt on sexual and reproductive health which is where most of the questions came from. These girls asked us questions on contraceptive. This shows that there is so much gap in information that we are not giving our daughters. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to parents especially mothers to have time to discuss with their children. Make time for them. From the questions these girls were asking, you know that they are yearning for information and they are getting it from the wrong sources. We also gave them sanitary pads and we had topics on importance of education for them and other things like savings. We had video screening where they watched other girls of their age who are doing so much. Just to create a mental picture for them that they can aspire beyond what they are actually aspiring right now.

Are you bothered that their questions were centred on sex. Don’t you think it’s too early for girls in secondary school to be sexually active?

The answer is a yes and at the same time a no. Some might be out of curiosity. Let’s have it in mind that these generation are completely different from ours. We grew up at a time when there was no internet. We had limited access to vital information. Today, our children are growing up in an age where information is everywhere and its unfortunate that the information is both the good and the bad. Some might be out of curiosity but yes girls are becoming more sexually active at an early age. Its a source of concern. Am an advocate for celibacy. These girls are doing beyond what we did at their age but there again, we need to provide them with the right information . We need to be there for them, we need to also tell them the consequences of the actions they are taking , because if you start using contraceptive at the age of 16 or 17, there must be consequences. We got a lecturer from UNN Nsukka who is into health giving them the right information. I think we owe them the information. The good one. Its also from the home. How are we raising our children? What are your family values? What do you hold dearly in your home? What values are we impacting to them because at the end of the day, the society is a reflection of the family and vice versa. Are we teaching them the right values? I think we have a problem, when we went to school, we basically went to public schools with activities to engage us like inter house sports. In fact, we even trekked to school sometimes but now the reverse is the case. Those activities stall vices somehow but now what do they do? How much of physical activities are they engaged in? Teenage years is the years which you have so much energy. You need to find a way of letting out that energy so these are all the things the parents and governmnet need to find a solution to. This brings us to the question of if a girl child is indoor through out what will she be doing? She is with her smart phone that has internet access, what are they watching. Its back and forth thing. Its a reflection of what has gone wrong in our society as well. So I don’t lay the blame squarely on the youths or their parents. We all need to come together recognising the fact that it’s a threat.

So as a specialist in issues bothering on Girl-child would you recommend that parents preach celeibacy or the preventive method?

Personally I preach celibacy to my children but I dont have control over other peoples children. I dont have control over what you think is right for your child but this is what I preach.

Would you believe that I have seen a parent buy condom for their son and guess what? She emphasis was that instead of getting infested with HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, he should use condom.

So , like I will always tell people, that’s the value they have instilled in their kid. I can’t challenge what any parent decides to pass onto his/their child but what I try to do like what we did in the programe, is to point out the aspect of celibacy despite knowing that most of these girls are already sexually active. The truth is when you start towing that part, it’s usually so difficult to turm back. We also emphasise preventive measures.

How has your programmes been fared, especially the ones organised in Abuja?

We do termly programmes, we actually work with the popular Government Secondary School (GSS) Pyakasa in 2018/2019 academic session and then every quarter, we have mentoring sessions with them where I am accompanied by other professional and successful women to talk to them. One of the things we also did is that we have indigent girls we train in school who otherwise would have been at home. That is one of our major challenge. You see a girl who is supposee to be in school, out of school. What else is she supposed to do? Its either she is sexually active with either a carpenter , a tailor, shoemaker or a tiller and before you know it, she gets pregnant. Some of the girls we paid for in 2018 dropped out and we heard that they got pregnant. Its a vicious cycle. That child can’t transit anymore. She becomes a mother and she’s still a girl though. How will she pick the pieces of her life? At some point we had a session with their mothers. I had my mentors come with me. We sat with them and their mums and part of the problem their mums raised are that because they are in school, they dont want to do house chores anymore. By the time a girl turns 15, if you have not been able to do certain things in her life, its already late. Girls are more vulnerable. Do you know the number of already men married that have also impregnated hundreds of teenage girls? They still live succesful lives but how many girls got pregnant in secondary school that made it to the university?

Thats why I often advocate for girl child commision. We have 13 million children out of school and over 50 or 60 percent of them are girls. That’s a big problem. These are future mothers. What will they teach their children. Children whose mothers are not literate enough have challenges in getting interventions at home. Is it the mother who doesnt know how to read that will teach her? The father may have Phd but it may not make any much difference because they often come home late. If mothers dont have that basic literacy skiill we are going to be raising another generation of children who will be deprived of some critical knowledge.

Are you considering empowering girls who have never been to school at 15?

Its part of what we are looking at in Crestville. Getting a skill centre that they will learn a skill and literacy skill along with it. Basic arithmetic skills, how to calculate money. How to write receipt. English that they need to survive and grow the business with and they will learn a business.

What will be your advice to parents generally and to specifically the girl child?

I think parents should become more intentional. They should be deliberate about the number of children they want to have. Have the number of kids you can take care of. Sometimes its not the financial resources to take care of them but the time. Do you have the time. For the girls, they need to change their focus. Like I told them during the IGD that you see all those things they are telling you to slay this, slay that? You are slaying nothing. You want to slay with a hair that will be outdated in the next 6months. I tell them their focus should be how to get education, how to learn skills. Your focus should not be bigger picture not the boys. The boys who are pursuing you now will just mess you up. Their future is still far. In the next ten years they meet a girl who has done all that and is successful and they marry. Sometimes, your own future is truncated you can’t meet up. The focus and priority will change then. I keep hammering on the film industries. Can we produce more films that have positive messages for girls. That will put fears in girls. Can we look at producing movies that are not all about slay queens or addressing societal issues like girl child thing? Our films sometimes portray the slay queens how the girl did runs. If one out of several millions is successful its not a success.

Do you think government has done enough interms of addressing the challenges associated with the girl child?

Government hasn’t done enough. Civil society is trying. Donor agencies are trying. Looking at women affairs ministry. They are not targetting the girls. They do more programmes for women. Their focus is more on women. They need to start doing inter generational dialogue. UN women are already doing that. You can not be doing something and the next generation is not benefitting from it. They are the ones that will tell you the new trend of things if not, you will be outdated. They need to focus on girl child. I heard the minister said she is going to focus on out of school girls that is fantastic and I pray that she has the will to be able to push it. They are the generation we are going to hand over to. Alot of the women are already damaged, you cant really reform them. Lets go to the root of the problem, the girls. Lets get them right. If we get them right, we will have less problems in future.

