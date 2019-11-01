BUSINESS
Rising US Inventories Crash Oil Prices
Oil prices fell for a fourth day yesterday extending losses after a surge in US inventories surprised investors, overshadowing an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Brent crude futures were down six cents at $60.55 a barrel having fallen by 1.6 per cent on Wednesday, while the US West Texas Intermediate, WTI, crude futures were down by 16 cents, 0.3 per cent, at $54.90 a barrel, after declining 0.9 per cent.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year and signaled it plans no further cuts unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.
While a rate cut can often be bullish for oil prices because a stronger economy typically implies higher demand for crude, investors focused on soaring US crude oil stockpiles amid higher imports and a release from national reserves.
“Oversupply concerns are dampening the optimistic outlook to the economy that the Fed painted,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Crude inventories rose 5.7 million barrels in the week to October 25, the US Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 494,000-barrel build.
On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, had reported a 708,000-barrel decline in inventories, raising hopes that official figures would also show a drop.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, and delivery hub for US crude futures rose for a fourth straight week, gaining 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said. Still, gasoline and distillate inventories extended their declines even as refiners ramped up production, it said.
Gasoline stocks fell by three million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop. The fifth weekly drop brought stocks down to 220.1 million barrels, their lowest since Nov. 2017.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION11 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products