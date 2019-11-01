Samson Itodo, Other Emerging Leaders Selected For UK’s Prestigious Int’l Leaders Programme

For the first time, a Nigerian, YIAGA Africa, executive director and Convener of the Not Too Young To Run movement Samson Itodo emerges one of UK prestigious International Leaders programme.

Mr Itodo’s work at YIAGA AFRICA has earned him recognition from international and local organizations. In 2018, he was appointed by the Gates Foundation as a Goal keeper and honoured by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Washington DC as a Rising Democracy leader in Africa.

Samson will join 17 other leaders from around the world for the program in London.

These will include UK leaders in Government (including a visit to No 10 Downing Street, the home of the Prime Minister), Parliament, the media, civil society, education, business and industry. Most of the program is based in London but the team will take a trip to Cambridge as part of the program. In addition to the general program, each participant is offered an option of a bespoke two personalized program to facilitate professional development, networking and leadership.

Launched in March 2013, the ILP is designed to create and develop lasting relationships with future leaders who have an impact on the UK’s global interests.

The programme is shaped according to the broad interests of the group, and will include a range of visits, discussions, and meetings with senior British decision makers and opinion formers.

Itodo is the recipient of The Future Africa Award Young Person of the Year 2018, Leadership Newspaper 2018 Outstanding Young Person of the Year award. He also recently became a fellow of the prestigious Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership program and recipient of the Junior Chamber International, Nigeria 2019 Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Nigeria Award for Political, Legal and or Government Affairs.

In a statement to Leadership, it revealed that the programme was in line with the UK’s vision of promoting civic leadership and building a global community of leaders, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office hosts an annual International Leaders Programme for emerging leaders who are transforming their societies through social entrepreneurship, political leadership, technology, civic activism, music and arts, journalism etc.

