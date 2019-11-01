Shipowners Knock Task Force Over Return Of Traffic To Lagos Port Roads

The Nigerian Shipowners’ Association of Nigeria (NISA) yesterday said Presidential Task Force On Clearance of Apapa Gridlock in Lagos, headed by Kayode Opeifa, has failed in its assignment of restoring normalcy to the ports road.

Speaking to members of the Shipping Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (SCAN) yesterday during a roundtable discussion, the president of the Association, Mallam Aminu Umar said several companies have vacated the port environment.

Umar who stated that with the huge amount of revenue generated at the port road, it was supposed to be the easiest road to access in the country.

He further disclosed that coupled with the massive employment the port offered to the country, he is shocked that for the past two weeks, the seaports – Apapa and Tin-Can Island – have been under lockdown as motorists now spends close to four hours connecting the port and Ijora.

According to the NISA President, “I cannot tell you how many companies have had to close down because of the Apapa gridlock issue. Many have gone under because accessibility to their business for customers became an issue.

“These days, movement in and out of Apapa is getting unpredictable. All what has been achieved in the last few months by the Presidential Committee on Apapa gridlock, has vanished all of a sudden in the last two weeks.

He said: “The Task Force was created to ensure there is no traffic gridlock in Apapa, but in the last two weeks, many of us have gone spiritual because the gridlock’ has come back more worse than what it used to be.

“If for the past two weeks, the Apapa traffic chaos is back, then to we operators, the Task Force has failed. It is either the Task Force is not doing its job or something bigger than the Task Force has happened, and made them unable to do their job.

“Our major sadness is that Apapa port is Nigeria’s premier port. About 79percent of vessels that visit Nigeria come here to discharge their cargoes. If the vessels are not discharging at Apapa port, they are at Tin-Can port, also in Apapa, discharging. Yet there is no access road.’’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

