BUSINESS
Sterling Bank Post N113bn Revenue In Q3
Sterling Bank Plc, has reported gross earnings of N113.043 billion for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2019.
The Bank’s results released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday revealed that revenue dropped slightly from N114.584 billion in Q3, 2018 to N113.043 billion in the period under review.
Net interest income went up N47.53 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 as against N39.834 billion for the corresponding period of 2018, representing a growth of 19.3 percent.
The double-digit net interest income growth was driven by 200 percent growth in the bank’s retail and consumer loans portfolio. Specta, the bank’s innovative digital lending platform, supported this growth with volumes averaging N8 billion per month, reaching over 40,000 individuals as at Q3 2019.
Speaking on the financial performance, chief executive officer, Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said “Our performance continues to reflect positive results of strategic decisions and investments in our focus areas.’’
