Tacha Deactivates Instagram Page

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, has deactivated her Instagram page. The reality TV star left her almost one million Instagram followers in shock after she deactivated her page on Wednesday, without prior notice.

Apart from being puzzled by the action, fans and followers of the former housemate are unable to come up with the suitable reason behind their favourite super star’s decision to go MIA. For some though, this didn’t come as a surprise especially because this is not the first time Tacha would leave her social media followers in a state of confusion. A few weeks ago, she deleted all her photos on Instagram, a move that was later explained to be for the purpose of rebranding.

So, don’t bother searching for Tacha on Instagram except of course, you want to stumble on page/pages of her fans.

