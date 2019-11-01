Textile Workers Hail Closure Of Land Borders Chair

General Secretary of the Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), comrade Issa Aremu, has commended the Federal Government for the closure of Nigeria’s land borders to end smuggling of goods into the country.

Speaking during the 31st National Education Conference of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN, Aremu said the move was impressive, as it was aiding local production and consumption of goods.

According to him, garment industries have been boosted in the country, saying there is the need to sustain current efforts and support the Nigeria Customs Service to fight smuggling.

“We will like to commend the efforts of the Federal Government in the closure of its land borders, this has helped in total overhaul of textile and garment industries in the country.

“It is already on record that the textile industries are now making money, smugglers and importers have gone into hiding, border closure should not be permanent, but should be sustained for the mean time.”

Aremu said that in 31 years of the union’s existence, industrial peace and harmony had been sustained through the principles of collective bargaining.

He noted that the association had also signed 46 national agreements for development.

