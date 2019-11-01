The Politics Of The Border

A lot has been said about the closure of the border; how it will increase hardship for Nigerians, further deplete purchasing power. There was also the point that it defeats the purpose of the various signed ECOWAS open borders and trade agreements among member states. While a good argument has been made for the closure: boost to local manufacturing and production (kudos for that) companies, experts stating an increase in revenue and job creation, signs of a stimulated economy; the long-term effect and sustainability of this partial border closure needs to be further examined.

What are the indices that will influence the reopening of the border? Okay, we have rhetoric as answers but what measures will be put in place? How long are we looking at here? What is the plan to boost the local production process from industries that were unceremoniously handed a huge gift? Smuggling and border abuse cannot thrive or be lucrative without the connivance of the system, what are the measures to check this menace? Will Nigeria build a wall too, given that there are reports that while the main border entry points are unmanned? What are the key next step for this? I’m not knocking anyone but a roadmap would have been nice to understand how the negativity of closing the borders is actually a blessing in disguise. If our antecedents are anything to go by, surrounding countries just woke up and we had become a cog in the wheel of progress because of our indifference and lack of foresightedness.

I just wondered why the borders were never closed when security reports kept on saying that mercenaries from other countries were being recruited as guns-for-hire and made it into Nigeria unhindered giving them room to wreak havoc and melt into the darkness. Was this not important enough?

