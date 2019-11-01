The Unnecessary Hounding Of Ambode

Lagos state roads are presently littered with potholes and also according to the latest 2018 Global Liveability Index released by The Economist Intelligence Unit and World Bank, Lagos state has been ranked the third worst city for humans to live in the world as it scored a total point of 38.5% points and ranked 138 out of the 140 cities considered for the ranking.

Also, SARS is making life a living hell for young people in Lagos. The crime rate is spiking in the state but the major concern and goal of the Lagos State House of Assembly is hounding former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. In the thinking of the Lagos Assembly and its backers, Ambode is the worst thing after Adolf Hitler and need to be punished by all means.

The Assembly has shown that it is destined to fail by chasing mundane things when there are bigger issues confronting Lagosians on daily basis.

The Assembly took tomfoolery to another level during the week again when they invited Ambode to come and clarify the five ‘sins’ he allegedly committed during his administration. The sins include ‘Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds’ and ‘buying 820 buses without due authorisation’. The Assembly asked the ex-governor to appear before it on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 1 pm.

This is the second time Ambode would be summoned by the state lawmakers.

However, I am not giving Ambode a clean bill of health for the alleged infraction the lawmakers claimed he committed. But we all know why Ambode is being unnecessarily persecuted.

Ambode earned the infamous record of becoming the first Lagos governor since 1999 to serve for just a single term and as if that humiliation was not enough, his bid to become a federal minister was also frustrated.

However, that is still not enough as the Lagos lawmakers are still baying for more blood.

Regrettably, Ambode may not have gotten his politics right but you cannot deny the fact that he took Lagos to the next level in terms of infrastructure.

Furthermore, this shadow chasing and witch-hunting of Ambode by the Assembly should stop. There are bigger and more pressing issues to attend to and the lawmakers should stop fooling themselves.

