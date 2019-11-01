TrustFund Pension Harps On Saving Culture Among Youths

TrustFund Pension, a leading pension fund administrator (PFA) in the country has emphasised the need to introduce saving culture among the youths.

Managing director of TrustFund Pension, Helen Da-Sousa made the appeal during the prize giving ceremony of the 2019 TrustFund Pensions Essay competition for senior secondary school students in the FCT, Abuja.

The MD who was represented by the head, Business Development Manager, Mrs Eno Adetayo said the event is in commemoration of the World Savings Day celebrated every October 31.

She said it is the belief of the PFA that there is no age restriction to saving and that the earlier we teach the younger ones the enormous advantage of savings, the better they appreciate its essence and adopt it as a lifestyle.

She said, “When they are gainfully employed or become entrepreneurs in the future, they will need no persuasion to join the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), and save for their retirement as savings has already become a lifestyle for them.”

She explained that 67 Government Senior Secondary Schools took part in the competition with, Miss Nwawa Chineye Joan from School For The Gifted, Gwawalada emerging the winner.

Ezechukwu Victoria, from Government Science Technical College, Garki came second, while Adewale Dorcas from GSS, Gwagwa came third, Osoria Rejoice from Model Secondary School, Maitama emerged fourth place.

She said the topic of the essay “Savings Should Be Considered A Virtue And Followed As A Practice, Discuss,” was carefully chosen not just to expose the students to savings but also to make them see savings as a great personal virtue.

Speaking with journalists, Miss Nwawa Chineye Joan commended Trustfund Pensions for the competition and urged youths in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of saving for rainy days.

She dedicated the award to God, her teachers and parents.

