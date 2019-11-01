We Remain Resolute To Save More Lives Via Cancer Campaigns – Bagudu

The founder, Medicaid Cancer Foundation and wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has disclosed that she remains resolute to save more lives via campaign against cancer.

Dr. Bagudu who disclosed this while speaking to LEADERSHIP during a one ‘million man walk to create awareness about cancer tagged ‘WalkAwayCancer’ said her motivation for fighting cancer through various campaigns and activities was to save lives.

She stressed that the efforts of state governments were critical for effective cancer control in the country.

The cancer advocate explained that her efforts against cancer commenced before her husband came into government, adding that she would continue even after the end of her husband’ s tenure.

Dr. Bagudu said the foundation has assisted many cancer patients and raised over a million dollars for cancer programmes.

“Awareness creation is required in rural areas. Medicaid has given me the opportunity to do that,” she said.

Dr. Bagudu said that some of the milestones recorded by the foundation over the years include establishing cancer registries, training medical personnel on cancer, holding summits, supporting cancer patients, improving awareness about the disease, as well as providing free cancer screening exercises.

She added that efforts by the organisation havehave also led to the inclusion of cancer in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).