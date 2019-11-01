Wizkid Nominated For Soul Train Award

Wizkid’s name popped up twice at the recently released nominee’s list for the BET Soul Train Awards scheduled to hold in Las Vegas on November 17.

The nomination list with 12 categories released on the October 25, nominated ‘Brown Skin Girl’ in two categories; The Ashford Simpson Songwriter’s Award and Best Collaboration.

While the first category for songwriter mentioned Wizkid’s full name, Ayodeji Balogun, in line with the names of other writers including Beyonce, the second award for ‘Best Collabo’ singled out Beyonce who is the owner of the song, but also gave credit to the artistes who were featured on it, Wizkid and Blu Ivy Carter.

