Zlatan Officially Unveils Track List For Debut Album

Popular musician, Zlatan, has released the track list for his debut album titled ‘Zanku.’ The list was revealed via Instagram by the artiste himself on Monday, with a message appreciating everyone who was instrumental in his progress including friends and family.

The album has 17 songs with two bonus tracks and was created by seven producers including some of DMW’s best such as Kiddominant, Speroach and Spellz.

He posted; “My people!!! How una dey? It is with great joy and deep gratitude to God that I present you all the track list of our soon-to-drop album titled ZANKU. My journey has been a mixture of pain, laughter, disappointments, gain, sadness, peace and more. I have had low and high moments. In all of these though, God has been faithful.”

