NEWS
14 Companies Bid For OML 119 Redevelopment Financing
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday conducted a public opening of bids from 14 companies for the financing and redevelopment of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 119. The exercise was carried out in furtherance of the transparency agenda of the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari.
OML 119 is operated by the upstream subsidiary of the corporation, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC).
Speaking at the public opening of bids for the Funding and Technical Services Entity (FTSE) which held on Friday in Abuja, the GMD said OML 119 was one of the corporation’s critical projects which aligns wholly with the Federal government’s aspirations of boosting crude oil and gas production, growing reserves, and monetizing the nation’s enormous gas resources.
The GMD who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Engr. Faruk Sa’id, stated that the selection process for the potential FTSE was transparent and in strict compliance with extant laws and overriding national interest, adding that it was also in tandem with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the TAPE agenda of the NNPC.
In his remarks, the Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mr. Abdulhamid Aliyu, assured the companies that the selection process would remain transparent and fair.
OML 119 is a twin offshore block made up of Okono and Okpoho Fields located approximately 50 kilometers offshore south-eastern Niger Delta.
MOST READ
Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production
Osinbajo, Lawan, el-Rufai Grace Turbanning Ceremony In Daura
Police Will Be Professional, Neutral In Conduct Of Kogi/Bayelsa Elections – IGP
Oshiomhole Hails Obaseki For Sustaining His Legacies
Edo Ready For Unforgettable National Sports Festival In 2020
NYSC Deploys 2,000 Corps Members To Niger
Gov Okowa Tasks Nigerians On National Unity
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FBI Investigation: Court Remands Head Of Fraud Syndicates In Prison
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Insurgency: Army Begins Trial Of 20 Officers, Soldiers For Cowardice, Negligence
-
OPINION12 hours ago
NDDC Interim Management Committee, Buhari Scores Hat Trick
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Establish LG Farm Settlements Nationwide – Minister
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG To Begin Crackdown On ‘Mushroom’ Secondary Schools
-
FEATURES12 hours ago
Waking Up Every Day Is An Opportunity To Serve Humanity – Nneka
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Osinbajo’s Enviable Knack For Working Without Ceasing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PMB Urges Nigerians To Patronise Locally Made Products