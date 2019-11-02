20,683 Nigerians Die In Road Accidents

In only four years, 20,683 Nigerians have died from road accidents across the country, data gathered from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have showed

The two agencies also revealed that 20,000 vehicles plying the country’s highways are involved in road crashes every year.

The over 20,000 deaths were recorded between 2015 and 2018. A breakdown of the figures showed that in 2015, 5,400 Nigerians died from road accidents, 2016 had 5,053, 2017 (5,049), and 2018 (5,181).

This implies that an average of 430 persons die monthly, amounting to over 14 deaths daily.

Though the FRSC said that there was a decline in road crashes over the years, the above rates make Nigeria one of the countries with very high road fatalities in the world.

A total of 5,181 Nigerians lost their lives in road traffic crashes (RTCs) in 2018, according to the FRSC.

The corps said in its 2018 annual report that Kaduna State recorded more deaths than other states of the federation.

Although Kaduna State had more deaths from road crashes with a total of 597 fatalities, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja witnessed the highest number of crashes during the period.

The report, according the FRSC, was aimed at providing RTC statistics comprising the casualties (persons killed and those injured) and the characteristics of occurrences for the period of January to December 2018.

Part of the report read that a total of 9,741 road traffic crashes were recorded, which resulted in an increase of 3.8 per cent from 2017.

The crashes included 2,739 fatal cases, 5,489 serious cases, 1,153 minor cases, and 15,501 vehicle types. Also, 5,181 fatalities were recorded denoting an increase of 1.2 persons from 2017.”

“The FCT recorded the highest number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in 2018 with 1,051 cases representing a reduction of five per cent compared with the figure of 2017.

“These crashes involved 6,069 persons with 2,347 sustaining various degrees of injuries and 281 died. (This was) closely followed by Kaduna with 830 cases of RTCs involving 6,804 crash victims, of which 3,300 sustained injuries while 597 died.

“Likewise, Borno, Bayelsa and Cross River States had low record of RTCs of 46, 53 and 56 cases, respectively.

“On the other hand, records in the period January to December 2018 revealed that Kaduna State was more vulnerable to fatality.

“A total of 597 fatalities were recorded in Kaduna accounting for 11.5 per cent of the total persons who died in RTCs; Jigawa followed with 301 fatalities and Niger State recorded 289 deaths while FCT and Ogun State had 281 fatalities each.

“Meanwhile, Ekiti, Taraba and Bayelsa States recorded fewer fatalities within the period having recorded 31, 26, and 14 fatalities, respectively,” the report revealed.

The percentage change of crashes and fatalities from 2015 to 2018 showed a decrease in percentage from 29.6 per cent and 22.2 per cent.

The year 2015 recorded 9,734 and 5,440 crashes and fatalities respectively, representing 6.2 and 9.3 per cent decrease in the number of crashes and fatalities respectively, compared to 2014.

In 2016, 9,694 and 5,053 crashes and fatalities respectively representing a decrease of 0.4 per cent in crashes and 7.1 per cent in the number of fatalities compared to 2015, was recorded.

Also, 2017 witnessed a slight decline in the number of incidents with 9,384 crashes 5,121 fatalities representing 3.2 per cent decrease in road crashes and 1.3 per cent increase in the number of fatalities compared to 2016.

However, there was a sharp increase in the number of crashes in 2018 which is 9,741 and 5181 fatalities representing 3.8 per cent increase in crashes and 1.2 per cent increase in fatalities.

Some of the causes of the crashes include speed violations by motorists, responsible for the increase in crashes and fatalities in 2018, which “accounted for 51.7 percent of the total crashes reported.”

The report further revealed that Abia had 77 road transport crash (RTC) with 39 deaths; Adamawa had 130 cases with 44 deaths; Akwa Ibom had 81 Crashes with 49 fatalities; Anambra 165 crashes with 70 deaths; Bauchi with 365 RTC and 245 deaths; Bayelsa 53 cases and 14 deaths, Benue 268 with 101 deaths; Borno with 46 cases and 55 deaths; Cross River recorded 56 accidents with 39 deaths; Delta: 124 cases resulting in 123 deaths; Ebonyi had 133 accidents with 81 deaths and Edo recoded 208 cases with 142 deaths.

Others were Ekiti with 71 cases and 31 deaths; Enugu 175 cases with 100 deaths; FCT 1,051 RTCs and 281 deaths; Gombe 217 cases and 65 deaths; Imo 128 cases with 72 deaths; Jigawa 361 cases and 301 deaths; Kaduna 830 cases ad 597 deaths; Kano 356 cases and 204 deaths; Katsina 283 cases and 161 deaths; Kebbi 139 cases and 50 deaths; Kogi 332 cases and 187 deaths, and Kwara 268 RTC with 200 deaths.

Lagos had 356 cases with 100 deaths; Nasarawa 485 cases and 202 deaths; Niger 475 cases and 289 deaths; Ogun 539 cases and 281 deaths; Ondo 449 cases and 233 deaths; Osun 233 cases and 146 deaths; Oyo 401 cases with 239 fatalities; Plateau 246 cases 85 fatalities; Rivers 134 RTCs and 59 fatalities; Sokoto 114 cases and 60 fatalities; Taraba 126 RTC and 26 deaths; Yobe 147 crashes with 117 fatalities and Zamfara 128 crashes resulting in 93 deaths.

