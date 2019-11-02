NEWS
4 Cheat Death As 2 Storey Building Collapse In Lagos
At least four people escaped death by the whiskers on Friday in Lagos when a two-storey building under construction at Glover Court, Ikoyi area of Lagos state collapsed.
LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the building collapsed around 4:10pm while the workers were on site.
Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who were involved in the rescue operation, rescued the four people.
LASEMA’s Director General, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said immediately the building collapsed, emergency response was activated, saying that four people had been rescued alive while one was still trapped.
The only construction worker reportedly still being trapped under rubble of the collapsed building is said to be a-24-year-old Yomi.
Other emergency responders present at the scene include Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Ambulance Service, and the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA).
