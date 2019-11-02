Adamawa Pilgrims Board Begins Collections of 2020 Hajj Fare

The Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has commenced the collection of 2020 hajj fare, aimed at curtailing last minute rush by intending pilgrims in the state.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu, said intending pilgrims are expected to deposit, N1.459.000 in installment payment.

The board had since started compiling of list of intending pilgrims while payment in Bank draft to the Board from any commercial Bank in three months before end of March 2020 is on progress.

Intending pilgrim is directed to write detail of their payment, including name at the back of the draft, to be submitted to the board along with E-passport to enable the board secure a seat for the pilgrim.

“A maximum of three installment payment are to be made before the announcement of the final Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON”. The statement added.

The measure is to enable the Board make adequate preparation for the intending pilgrims to ensure hitch free Hajj exercise.

The board said only Bank draft will be accepted, warned that cash payment would not be entertained by the board.

The board further said, the final fare for the 2020exercise, is yet to be determined by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the state.

