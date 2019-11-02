NEWS
APC States’ Chairmen Restates Support For PMB, Disowns Call For Akpabio’s Removal
The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen has dissociated itself from a media report calling for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Senator Godswill Akpabio.
The forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, and Secretary, Dr Ben Nwoye, described the report as a targeted attack on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and an attempt to mislead Nigerians, wrongly using the name of the forum
According to the statement, the forum is fully in support of all the steps taken by the administration of President Buhari to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), including the constitution and inauguration of the 3-man Interim Management Committee, led by Barr. Joi Nunieh.
The forum went further to express its support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that the statement calling for his sack was a figment of the imagination of the unknown authors of the said statement, as it never emanated from the forum.
It, however, called on the general public to disregard the call and continue to give their support for the administration of President Buhari as well as the efforts of Senator Akpabio to reposition the NDDC.
“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen’s Forum has been drawn to a trending publication, calling for the removal of the Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
“The Forum wishes to state, categorically, that the said publication did not emanate from the Forum. It is a concoction of the originators of the fake, malicious and misleading fabrication, intended to embarrass Mr. President.
“The general public is therefore enjoined to discountenance the said publication as due process is being followed to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly plot of using the name of the APC State Chairmen’s Forum in such a fallacious publication.
“The Forum further restates its unflinching support for the commitment and success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration”, the statement said.
