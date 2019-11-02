SPORTS
Benin Monarch Crowns Runsewe Cultural Golf Ambassador
While the wrap was being put on this year’s National Cultural festival in Benin last Saturday, the Benin Monarch, the revered Oba Ewuare11 made time to launch series of cultural golf apparels exclusively designed and produced by the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.
Oba Ewuare, who teed off a Royal golf tournament organised in his honour at the Benin Golf Club, described the new cultural golf wears unveiled for Nigerian as a welcome development, saying Nigeria was long due to have its own golf identity.
He said he was not surprised that such innovation was coming from a worthy Nigerian like Otunba Runsewe, who steadfastly places the unity and peace of Nigerians as one issue that should never be compromised.
‘As a custodian of Nigerian cultural”, Oba Ewuare noted, “I have not failed to eulogise our rich culture any time I travel abroad. But for a man like Otunba Runsewe to bring this into golf is most heartwarming. No doubt he is a worthy ambassador of culture and this rich game of golf.”
Oba Ewuare profusely thanked Runsewe for bringing the Cultural festival to the home of culture for the first time after several years that the festival debuted in Nigeria.
Otunba Runsewe however assured the Monarch that he would do everything within his powers to popularise the cultural golf apparels among Nigerians golfers and several others who play the game across the world.
