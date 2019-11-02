Berom Community Grants Scholarship To 24 Indigent Students

The Berom Community Association in Abuja and environs BECA has presented scholarships to 24 indigent students.

The beneficiaries, who are children of members of BECA, were presented their letters the first set of recipients, under the BECA Educational Trust Fund initiated by the member representing Jos East-Jos South constituency at the House of Representatives Abuja, Honourable Dachung Bagos.

The award letters were presented at the inauguration of the new Executive Council of BECA, at the multipurpose hall of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwwalada.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Dachung Bagos stated that his passion educational development among his people motivated him to donate handsomely towards the scheme.

He therefore called on all Berom people to ensure they bequeath a secured future to their children by ensuring they have qualitative education.

The lawmaker, who pledged to do more for his constituents, advised Berom youth to always respect their leaders and those in authority and shun vices that were inimical to their lives and the society in general.

He urged the Berom Community in Abuja to sustain the peace existing between them and their host community, adding that they should be industrious at all times.

Also speaking, the member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Dr Simon Mwadkwon solicited maximum support for the new leaders of BECA in order to build on the legacies left behind by their predecessors.

Dr Mwadkwon also sued for unity among members of BECA as he encouraged them to always contribute their quota towards the development of their various communities back home.

On his part, the outgone President of the association, Engr. Markus Dye, who steered the ship of BECA for seven years, disclosed that the association has witnessed a lot of growth in membership and number of branches.

He said: “BECA has waxed stronger with membership growth and impacted positively on the lives of its members, Berom Nation, Plateau State and Federal Republic of Nigeria in general within the period under review. Membership kept increasing with average attendance at General Meeting of above 400 and grew from Fifteen (15) Branches handed over in 2013 to Twenty-Five (25) Branches under current de-centralized system. The Branches are Garki, Jabi, Apo, Kabusa, Mpape, Gwarinpa, Dawaki, Kubwa, Bwari, Suleja, Airport-Road, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Nyanya-FCT, Maraba, New-Karu, New-Nyanya, Nyanya-Gwandara, Masaka, Uke, Keffi, Galadimawa, Kpeyegi-Karshi, Aso-Kpada and Old Karu-Jikwoi. Two (2) or more intending Branches (Nebwei-Orange-Market, Kabayi and others) are warming up for inauguration and or resuscitation. These Branches cover areas of Abuja City, Abuja suburbs and nearby towns within Nasarawa and Niger States sharing boundaries with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

Engr Dye further disclosed that BECA gave assistance to persons displaced by crisis back home in Jos, Plateau state to the tune of N11 million naira.

“The EXCO championed the donations of One Hundred Naira ( N 100.00) by all Berom sons, daughters and children in Abuja & Environs. The relieved materials were sourced through the Sele Project Committee led by Hg. Sebina Pam Chung and recently, the Da Stephen Mancha, Da Berom Kabusa led Funds Mobilization Committee. BECA provided assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Shonong, Jol, Bangai in Riyom L. G. A., Sho, Fan, Gassa & Ropp in Barkin-Ladi L.G.A. and through Jos South Reps for Vwang, Dangyel and kuru. These assistances are targeted at Communities affected by insurgences.

The project was a huge success because its impact was felt in Berom Nation, Plateau State, Diaspora and neigbourhood. Lives were touched from the physical visits to Shonong witnessed by Da Dr. Danjuma Dadu and prominents son and daugthers of Shonong. The IDP Camps in and around the affected displaced areas were not left out. Donations were sent to the Central Warehouse earmarked by Gbong Gwom Jos for IDPs at BECO Secretariat. The Sele Project cash collections was estimated to be over N 5m. Other donations in terms of food items, clothing and other wears are estimated at N 6m. Indeed, the Outgoing EXCO bows down to BECA Branches and other illustrious sons and daughters who assisted willingly with generous donations, mobilization, individuals and groups who donated whenever a call upon for Sele Project. Truly, BECA has never witnessed such a generous widespread support through the affordable N 100.00 collections. We recommend that this model be used to raise Sele funds and other proposed projects by BECA. The manner in which the funds were transparently and judiciously utilized drew the confidence of members to continuously donate,” he said.

He said the association runs a multipurpose cooperative society that has helped in boosting its investment drive and that of its members.

“The associationin its drive towards economic empowerment, ventured into cooperative activities with identified investment opportunities. A Management Committee was set up with the Vice President, Engr. David Gyang Dung as the Chairman of the registered BECACO Multipurpose Cooperative Society (Registration No. 25045). BECACO Mini-Mart has been established temporary at the intended Secretariat land of BECA which is located between Nyanya Gwandara and New Nyanya all in New-Karu L. G. A., Nasarawa State. The Mini-Mart is currently functional and the Outgoing EXCO is calling for patronage by all Berom First to boost its business and economic activities before engaging non-Berom.

In his acceptance speech, newly sworn-in President of BECA, Engr David Dung pledged to sustain the progress of the Markus Dye led administration.

Engr Dung thanked the entire Berom community in Abuja on behalf of the new EXCO, for trusting with a mandate to run their affairs of the association for the next three years.

He pledged to make BECA the role mode of all ethnic associations in Abuja and the country at large.

The President unveiled a three-point agenda that will guide the new leaders of the Berom Community Association in Abuja (BECA), as the build on the legacies of their forerunners.

He said: “With all humility and gratitude to God Almighty, I am highly delighted on behalf of the just inaugurated BECA EXCO to stand in appreciation of the mandate given to us to lead our people. I wish to also use this opportunity to unveil our plans and programs that we shall together execute in the next three years.

“To sustain progress and transformation of this association, this administration has come up with the Vision to be ‘the Role model Association of the Nation’. We have carefully chosen three portfolios as our target goals which include; Socio-cultural and Welfare Advancement (SOCAWA), Fundamental Human Right Protection of our members (FHRP) and Publicity and Enlightenment Campaign (PEC). The realization of these portfolios shall be anchored by appropriate committees which will be constituted as soon as possible.

“In order to achieve our desired targets successfully, we shall introduce innovative programs which will include; regular stakeholders’ engagement, wide consultations, grass root visitations and wholesome revenue enhancement activities.”

The BECA President went on to reveal some key projects that the association intends to embark upon immediately, which include the development of a befitting secretariat and purchase of a vehicle for the association.

“To elevate our progress, the team has selected a few key projects which will guarantee better life and sense of belonging to our esteemed members. These projects include; development of a befitting Secretariat, election of Da Rwei Berom Abuja, development of a Comprehensive BECA Register and provision of a BECA Vehicle,” he said.

There were goodwill messages from other Berom illustrious sons and daughters as well as dignitaries that attended the event.

Those sworn-in alongside the President include; Bitrus Bala, Vice President, Timothy M. Choji, General Secretary, Musa Chung, Assistant Secretary, Victoria Kespo, Financial Secretary, John Nyango, Treasurer, Gyang Fwogos, Public Relations Officer, Pwajok Jat, Director of Socials, Kachollom Ayuba, Auditor, Yakubu Sale Provost and Barr. Samason Chuwang, Legal Adviser.

They were sworn-in by Barrister Gabriel Tsenyen, who urged them to abide by their oath of office and work hard for their association.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

