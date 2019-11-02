Borno Arrests 20 Sanitation Offenders, To Demolish Illegal Structures On Waterways

To avert flooding and other environmental hazards, the Borno state government has said that it will demolish illegal structures constructed along waterways in the state.

This is even as 20 persons arrested for violating the state’s Environental sanitation laws during the commencement of the exercise on Saturday were taken to court where they were cautioned and freed.

Speaking during the flagging off of the reintroduced sanitation exercise in Maiduguri, the Borno state Deputy governor, Usman Kadafur said Environmental Enforcement Taskforce will be set up to monitor the exercise henceforth.

Kadafur said:” Sanitation Board will soon be inaugurated and the state will embark on demolition of illegal structures along waterways.

“Therefore, I am calling on all those with structures on waterways to remove them before the board taskforce get to them. The taskforce will be given authority to ensure that people maintain cleanliness during sanitation exercise in their respective homes.”

The Deputy Governor added that a special committee of people with proven integrity will be inaugurated to be involved in the supervision.

In his remarks, the state commissioner of Environment, Mohammed Wanori said governor Babagana Umara Zulum, in his wisdom graciously approved the 1st Saturday of every month for the sanitation exercise starting from 2nd of November.

Wanori urged residents to use the opportunity to clean their immediate environment which he said is very imperative, noting that the issue of provision and maintenance of clean environment cannot be left to government alone.

The commissioner also enjoined traditional rulers to encourage their followers to actively support and participate in the exercise by mobilising them to clean their immediate environment to compliment the laudable efforts of the present administration towards maintenance of clean environment.

He revealed that the state government is redesigning the drainage system in the state through channeling of water to Major River, saying that over 3000 houses were flooded in two communities during the rainy season.

Wanori said:” The existing drainage system is inadequate hence we are embarking on proper solution through redesigning of Maiduguri drainage system in the next three months.

” Apart from tackling flooding, we are also embarking on afforestation with plans to plant one million trees across the state in the next one year. We have started with the university of Maiduguri and Borno State University by planting thousands of trees,” the commissioner added

