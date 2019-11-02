NEWS
Court Jails Teenager 5 Years For Knifing Neighbour
An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday, sentenced an 18-year-old man, Adamu Saidu, to five years in prison for stabbing a man who was celebrating with his football team after winning a match.
The Judge, Mr. Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Saidu after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt and begged the court for leniency.
Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100,000. He also ordered the convict to pay N5,000 to the complainant, Gali Khali.
Suleiman said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such a grievous criminal act of causing hurt.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on Oct. 11, at the Laranto Police Station by Khali.
Gokwat said the convict stabbed the complainant while celebrating with his football team after winning a match. He said that the complainant incurred a hospital bill N9,300.
The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 58 and 215 and punishable under sections 59 and 215 of Plateau State code law.
