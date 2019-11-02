Cross River To Overtake Cote d’Ivoire In Cocoa Production

The acting chairman of Cross River State Cocoa Board, Dr. Oscar Ofuka has said Cross River State would overtake Cote d’Ivoire in cocoa production if cocoa farmers are given incentives.

Ofuka made this known while addressing journalists shortly after receiving a leadership award at the “Great Legend in Africa Gold Award”, organised by Elation Magazine in Abuja, saying his desire is to see Nigeria launch a revolution that will bring her to limelight in the agricultural sector.

According to him, Nigeria had been dependent on agriculture before oil was discovered but when oil was discovered agriculture was neglected.

“Right now that the oil is drying up in the country, the Cross River State government has launched Industrial revolution in the agricultural sector.

“Cross River State is taking the lead in Nigeria, if Cote d’Ivoire which is very small not up to the size of Cross River State can be adjudged as the world largest producer of cocoa, CRS has the land for cocoa production and we are sure of taking over from Cote d’Ivoire in no distant time,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to look into cocoa production, adding agriculture without industry is unsustainable even as he said.that the governor has done well in the state, stressing that with the state of infrastructure across the state, which is not sufficient to meet the need of the people, this is the time to look inward and embrace agriculture and in the case of Cross River embarking on cocoa production would result to the state overtaking.

