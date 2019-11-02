Edo 2020: Ilaboya-sponsored Cycling Commissaires Course Gets Takeoff Date

Chairman of the National Cycling Commissaires Association of Nigeria (NACCAN), Mr. Osaretin Emuze has said November 20 to 23, 2019 has been fixed for the cycling commissaires (referees) course in Uzebba, Edo state.

Emuze said the course which is to be sponsored by the Chairman of Owan West local government area of Edo state, Frank Ilaboya, is to produce quality cycling referees to complement the officiating officials for the forthcoming Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

He said participants are expected from nine states in the South–south and states bordering the host state, Edo, namely Ondo, Kogi, Kwara, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa.

According to him the states are to present two participants each while the host local government area will present five candidates for the course, adding that arrangements have been concluded for the three-day course.

“The organisers will be responsible for accommodation of the over 30 participants.

Dr Emmanual Igbinosa, who recently retired as deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Youth s and Sports Development and a certified referee from the world cycling body, UCI, will be the resource person.

Participants are expected to arrive on Wednesday, November 20 and depart on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Certificates will be awarded to the participants that pass the course,” he stressed.

