EFCC Investigates Doctors Issuing Fake Medical Reports To Suspects

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said the Commission will begin to investigate frivolous medical reports and doctors issuing them to suspects indicted in crime cases in the country.

Speaking to stakeholders on Friday in Abuja, the anti graft Czar said the EFCC had discovered that some suspects, in a bid to avoid proper prosecution in criminal cases, have resorted to obtaining false and forged medical reports and this will be resisted strongly as the Commission would thoroughly investigate any report whether from Nigeria or abroad and prosecute the doctors if found wanting.

According to him, “We will extend our investigation to doctors who connive with criminals and give them fake medical report. We have to go after them and fight them.

“Those facing corrupt allegations go as far of getting fake reports from abroad. So, the practice of giving fake medical report must stop.”

Speaking on the ongoing arrests of internet fraudsters, Magu said that the EFCC does not witch hunt people, but effect arrest after proper investigation must have been carried out.

Speaking on the activities of some non- governmental organisations operating in the North East, the EFCC boss alleged that some of them are been used to move money to terrorists and bandits, insisting that there activities would be checked henceforth.

He was however, quick to explain that the Commission had nothing to do with the recent banning of some NGOs in the northeast.

While admitting that most of the corruption cases were not properly reported during prosecution, Magu urged journalists to help in fighting corruption in the country.

“Most of the cases during prosecution are not properly reported. The stories are not balanced. I don’t know how many people go to court to report the actual incident and the facts.

“That is why we have endless cases in court. We are seriously going back to the drawing board and we will call all the lawyers handling our cases to tell us the status of the cases ongoing.

“Some would win senate and present serial medical results that they can not appear in court. Some would be brought to the court room in a stretcher.”

Speaking on other achievements of the agency, Magu noted that “Following the complaints from some foreign countries, the Commission has had to undertake special collaboration with other law enforcement organizations, to check these crimes. Recently, the Commission and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI concluded a joint operations code named, ‘operation rewired’.

“The exercise was meant to dismantle the network of organised criminal gang that specialize in business email compromise schemes, designed to intercept and hijack wire transfers from businesses and individuals. The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly $2.4 million, and the disruption and recovery of approximately $14 million in fraudulent wire transfers.

“Also worthy of mention is the ‘Operation Triangle’, which saw Italian police and EFCC working closely to dismantle a trans-national criminal group operating in all the five continents. EFCC in close cooperation with the Italian National Police as well as Spanish, Polish, English, Belgian, Georgian, Turkish and Cameroonian police, with the support of Europol and Interpol, and the coordination of Eurojust, carried out extensive investigations which resulted in the arrest of 62 individuals, seizure of 40 thousand Euros, 30 smart phones, 10 tablets and 15 personal computers.

“Some of the Nigerians mentioned in the infamous FBI list of cyber fraudsters have been tracked, arrested and are being prosecuted in courts across the country by the Commission.

“But more fundamental than these international collaborations is the sustained effort of the Commission to comprehensively tackle the menace of Internet related frauds in Nigeria. I am happy to report that we are recording series of breakthroughs with almost daily arrests of suspected fraudsters across the country, as in October alone, the Commission recorded over 200 arrests of suspected Internet fraud suspects in carefully coordinated operations across our offices.”

