EFCC Squeezes 16 Kwara LG Chairmen Over N4bn Loan
The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that the suspended chairman of the 16 local government councils chairmen in Kwara state were undergoing interrogation over alleged misappropriation of part of N4 billion loan and 10 percent of the state internally generated revenue.
A statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren alleged that the Council Chiefs after securing the controversial loans held a meeting and decided that N100 million be shared among themselves.
The suspects had on the 7th of February, 2018 wrote a N4 billion loan request to the Ilorin Sterling Bank Manager in order to pay the salary arrears of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) teachers, local government staff and the local government pensioners while the provisions for N100 million for council chairmen was not appropriated in the loan request, the statement added.
The councils chiefs were also accused of diverting monthly 10 percent of the internally generated revenue for their personal use which was allegedly paid directly into their personal accounts against the financial regulations.
It added: “All the suspects while undergoing interrogation by the operatives of the Commission admitted that one hundred million naira was shared from the loan and also received ten percent of the internally generated revenue.
“They are pleading with the EFCC to give them time the pay back what they benefited from Government’s money.”
As at the time of filing this report, the council chiefs wete still in the custody of the EFCC and may be charged to court anytime next week.
