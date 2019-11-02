Emefiele Proposes 2-yr Border Closure

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that if the current closure of Nigerian borders is sustained for the next two years, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping would be eradicated.

Emefiele stated this yesterday at the first convocation lecture of Edo University, Iyamho, Auchi.

While responding to questions after the lecture titled: “The Role of Monetary Policy towards Economic Growth in Nigeria,” said that the border closure was capable of tackling all security challenges being experienced in the country.

He explained that if the youths who were involved in these vices were gainfully engaged, insecurity would reduce to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

He said: “I can tell you that if our borders remain closed for two years, the issue of ‘Boko Haram’, kidnapping, banditry and ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ will stop.

“The CBN will promote this policy by making sure that we produce what we consume and eat what we produce,” he said.

He vowed that the apex bank would not allow the country to be used as a dumping ground for smuggled goods.

Emefiele, however, decried the actions of some neighbouring countries, which, he described as not helping matters.

The CBN governor explained that instead of the affected neighbouring countries to develop policies to grow their economies they rather engaged in things that undermine Nigerian economy.

He said that when Nigeria as a country increased import duty on rice to discourage importation, those neighbouring countries reduced theirs for rice to be smuggled to the country.

“We no longer want what they are importing in our country because we can produce them and the CBN will do everything possible to promote domestic products,” he said.

Emefiele challenged the youths to go into agriculture because it was one of the major ways to growing the economy.

