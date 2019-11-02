FG Launches National Gender Policy In Agriculture

The federal government has launched the National Gender Policy in agriculture to address the vulnerability of women. This move is to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG) of food security in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launching in Abuja, the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, noted that the policy is aimed at contributing to the attainment of the on-going agricultural reforms and development agenda of the present administration.

He said, “Despite the important role that women play in the agricultural sector, their contributions have not been adequately valued or recognised.

“Women make up about 50% of Nigerians population and are responsible for carrying out 70% of agricultural labour, 50% of animal husbandry related activities and 60% of food processing activities.

“But women have access to less than 20% of available agricultural resources which is a serious impediment to their maximising agricultural production and that is why the launch of this policy document is important.”

According to him, the development of any country requires the participation of both men and women, apart from social justice, which demands equal opportunity for all citizens.

He explained that the policy will promote and ensure the adoption of gender-sensitive and responsive approaches towards engendering plans and programmes in such a way that men and women will have equal access to and control of productive resources and facilities to bridge gender gaps of agriculture.

He assured his commitment to the socio-economic and empowerment of women and men in the agricultural sector.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

